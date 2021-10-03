COVID-19 success story: How this nonprofit helped local families battle through the pandemic

It wasn’t easy for Chelsea Lafevre to raise her two children, but she managed. The licensed practical nurse worked hard to make a good life for her family in Forks Township. Suddenly her 8-year-old son was learning online and her 3-year-old was out of preschool. Now she had to turn down work hours during the day to be home with her kids. And her already demanding job got a lot more draining due to COVID-19.