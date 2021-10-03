CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, PA

COVID-19 success story: How this nonprofit helped local families battle through the pandemic

By Rudy Miller
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn’t easy for Chelsea Lafevre to raise her two children, but she managed. The licensed practical nurse worked hard to make a good life for her family in Forks Township. Suddenly her 8-year-old son was learning online and her 3-year-old was out of preschool. Now she had to turn down work hours during the day to be home with her kids. And her already demanding job got a lot more draining due to COVID-19.

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Easton, PA
Society
City
Easton, PA
Easton, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Forks Township, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
54K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy