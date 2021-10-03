CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graphic Design Portfolio Template for Adobe InDesign

Cover picture for the articleAvailable for free download with an Adobe Stock trial subscription, this graphic design portfolio template is fully customizable in Adobe InDesign. Created by Adobe Stock contributor @GrkiCreative, this A4 graphic design portfolio template comes with 24 fully customizable pages. The cover design is characterized by simple geometric shapes in various colors. All sample texts and images are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images with just a few simple clicks. This graphic design portfolio template is completely print-ready but you can also use it for screen and online presentations.

#Graphic Design#Adobe Indesign#Adobe Creative Cloud#Adobe Illustrator#Adobe Stock
