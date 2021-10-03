Graphic Design Portfolio Template for Adobe InDesign

As leaders, we can apply the same portfolio management strategy we use for our project portfolio to our personal development. The old adage that the cobbler's children go barefoot often applies to leaders. We invest our time and care in developing our teams, managing various programs, mitigating the crises that arise, and then wake up one day and realize that years have passed since we focused on our personal development and growth. This might seem like a sad state of affairs and cause for despair, but the silver lining to our situation is that we have all the right tools to manage our development and growth. Here are some suggestions on applying your IT leadership skills to one of your most essential tasks: developing yourself. These tasks should be performed at least on an annual basis, and you can use your strategic planning cycle at work as a reminder to complete your personal strategic planning as well.

