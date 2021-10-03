Johnny Appleseed Days bring life and fun to Paradise

American pioneer nurseryman John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed, was the star of the show at Johnny Appleseed Days in Paradise Saturday. The harvest festival, which began in 1888, is the oldest harvest festival in California and celebrates the life and times of Johnny Appleseed. It took place Saturday and Sunday at Terry Ashe Park in Paradise. There was a food court, vendors selling tons of homemade items, apple pie to eat, children’s carnival games, and speeches from none other than Johnny Appleseed himself, played by Ken Prentiss.