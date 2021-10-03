CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
IBTimes

Twitter Questions Meghan Markle's Statement She Didn't Know Much About Royal Family

By Catherine Armecin
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A royal biographer recently reignited the social media debate on how much Meghan Markle knew about the royal family and Prince Harry before she began dating him in 2016. In their engagement interview with BBC in 2017, the Duchess of Sussex said she didn’t know much about the royal family or how big a deal Prince Harry was in the U.K. prior to meeting him. "Because I'm from the States, you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family. And so while I now understand very clearly there's a global interest there, I didn't know much about him," she said at the time.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 26

Dianne Ratusz
6d ago

omg her college friends how she would get books on the royal family and read about them that girls thieves off her lies

Reply(2)
30
Laurel Bozman
7d ago

there have been articles of people who know her and said she researched Diana before meeting Harry.

Reply
40
Dawn Spry
6d ago

boycott boycott boycott boycott boycott boycott boycott boycott boycott boycott boycott

Reply
12
Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Is Making Prince Charles Look Bad

British royal family news reveals that in just about every opinion poll Queen Elizabeth is always the most popular royal. In contrast, her successor and heir to the throne doesn’t exactly come out smelling like an English rose. Prince Charles is the queen’s eldest son and heir and now one...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

The sweet thing Meghan Markle does when Prince Harry walks into a room

Remember Meghan Markle's fortieth birthday video, starring Melissa McCarthy (and a cameo from Prince Harry attempting to juggle)? Of course you do! And now Melissa just spoke out on what filming it with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was really like – and shared a sweet insight into their relationship, saying that Meghan does the *most* adorable thing whenever Harry enters a room.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Sussex#Royals#British Royal Family#Celebrities#Uk#Twitter#Bbc#The Daily Mail
Best Life

The Surprising Way the Queen's Father Hid the Crown Jewels During WWII

Heavy is the head that wears the crown—and that's particular true of the Imperial State Crown, one of the most iconic "Crown Jewels" of Britain, which weighs in at nearly two pounds. One of the most awe-inspiring pieces in the Crown Jewels' collection, the showstopper contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies. In 1953, Queen Elizabeth wore the stunning symbol of the British monarchy at her own coronation celebration (though it was the St. Edward's Crown that was placed on her head at the defining moment). She has also worn the crown on other formal occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament.
BEAUTY & FASHION
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Royal Expert Explains Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Trapped

Prince Harry is a royal who has spent most of his life trying to evade the press, but at the same time, knows it's a push-and-pull relationship that he can't escape. And it's been like this for most of his adult life. During an interview for his 21st birthday, Harry admitted that press reports upset him, but he still reads them anyway. "I have to read them just for peace of mind, just to know what they've written," he said. "I don't think it's really a case of dealing with it. I don't know if you can deal with it, you just get on with it."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla was so sick she almost couldn’t marry Prince Charles

Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles tied the knot on 9 April 2005, but the ceremony almost didn’t go ahead, as the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles was so sick at the time. According to Vanity Fair, Duchess Camilla was suffering with a serious bout of sinusitis, that meant her...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

Meghan Markle Dyes Her Hair For A Trip To New York

Some hair colours are synonymous with autumn. As the cold weather creeps up on us, searches for seasonal hues like copper, chestnut and rich red are on the rise. Gigi Hadid, Ciara and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor are just a handful of celebrities who have switched things up in the hair department recently. Right now though, everyone's talking about Meghan Markle's new hair colour.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Received A Huge Honor

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as full-time working members of the royal family, they made it pretty clear that they never intended on shying away from the spotlight. Yet, they've also been subjected to a lot of criticism after claiming that they wanted to have more privacy, despite the fact that they've been making headlines on almost a daily basis since they left London. "For a guy who craves privacy, Prince Harry sure is yapping a lot about his private life...," Piers Morgan, one of their biggest detractors, said on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The One Thing William & Kate's Kids Never Do at School, Insiders Say

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, recently returned to Thomas's Battersea Prep School in London after months of remote learning during COVID-related lockdowns. Meanwhile, the couple's youngest child, three-year-old Prince Louis, started at Willcocks Nursery School, a short distance from Kensington Palace, earlier this year. Finally, the Cambridge kids are able to resume a normal routine back at school with their friends and teachers, though "normal" may seem hard to come by when you're a royal.
RELATIONSHIPS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy