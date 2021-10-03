CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

By Jaimie Etkin
Best Life
Best Life
 7 days ago

The food products were held "under insanitary conditions," the agency says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HmlHT_0cFfjJ0x00
wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.

The FDA had all spices and products made by Lyden Spice Corporation seized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C58UV_0cFfjJ0x00
Dusan Petkovic / Shutterstock

On Oct. 1, the FDA released a statement saying the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a mass seizure of products at Lyden Spice Corporation in Miami, Florida.

They took 25,000 boxes and bags of bulk ready-to-eat FDA-regulated spices and food additive products the company sells, including MSG, crushed red chili, and sesame seeds.

According to a statement from the FDA, it came to the agency's attention that Lyden Spice's products were being made "under insanitary conditions."

You Should Never Keep This One Spice in Your Cabinet, Experts Warn.

Lyden Spice Corporation makes at least 26 different products that they claim "meet the global regulatory standards."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6KkC_0cFfjJ0x00
Shutterstock / mongione

Lyden Spice's website says the company is "well known for carrying quality products at competitive pricing." They add: "Our products are sourced directly from farmers and growers, allowing us to provide our clients with a premium product at a competitive price."

The company also claims its facilities "meet the global regulatory standards and our products are Kosher certified, Halal certified and FDA approved, guaranteeing our customers a quality product."

Among the products the company sells are spices like black pepper, nutmeg, turmeric; jarred and canned products including apricots, pear, fresh garlic, and mushrooms; and food additives like citric acid and stevia.

The FDA found "rodent feces too numerous to count" around the Lyden Spice warehouse during an investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCHWT_0cFfjJ0x00
Landshark1 / Shutterstock

The FDA's statement explains that they conducted an investigation of the corporation's facilities in June, and found "rodent feces too numerous to count on and around pallets with containers of food, evidence of rodent gnawing and urine on food containers, and rodent nesting material between food pallets."

The investigators also reported finding "live and dead insects on food packaging, as well as apparent bird droppings in the food storage area."

Best Life reached out to Lyden Spice Corporation for a comment in response to the FDA's statement.

And for more food safety news and alerts sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The FDA had to get the Department of Justice involved in order to seize the food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEIou_0cFfjJ0x00
Shutterstock

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint on behalf of the FDA with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida so that the Lyden Spice products could be condemned.

"The widespread insanitary conditions found at the Lyden Spice Corporation are disturbing and won't be tolerated," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, said in a statement. "The FDA plays a critical role in safeguarding the U.S. food supply and helping to ensure that our food is not contaminated at any point during its journey along the supply chain. We take our responsibility seriously and will continue to take action against those who threaten the safety and quality of the products we regulate as a necessary step to protect the public health and the safety of Americans."

Filed Under

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZjqI_0cFfjJ0x00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFNcF_0cFfjJ0x00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMu3f_0cFfjJ0x00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfBaR_0cFfjJ0x00

8 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Including all nine seasons of Seinfeld.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ey3tA_0cFfjJ0x00

You Could Miss Out on a Stimulus Check

Make sure you do this by Oct. 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueo6w_0cFfjJ0x00

See "American Idol" Runner-Up Justin Guarini Now

It's been 20 years since he lost the title to Kelly Clarkson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18yBTC_0cFfjJ0x00

Half of Pfizer Recipients Have Lower Antibodies

Find out why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CuwoI_0cFfjJ0x00

Walmart and Target Are Pulling This Food From Shelves

The popular snack could pose a serious health risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8vg8_0cFfjJ0x00

Adele Gives a Rare Update on Her Son Angelo

He's learning just how famous his mom really is.

Comments / 8

Letty Villanueva-Moncada
6d ago

You find them in every single grocers. I’ve seen them. Reason to rinse EVERYTHING at home, before putting it away!

Reply(1)
8
Related
Best Life

If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Don't Eat It, FDA Says

Cooking can often feel like a precarious affair from both food safety and palatability standpoints. If you undercook certain dishes, you end up with an inedible mess. If you undercook them, you might just make someone sick. Unfortunately, no matter how you prepare popular foods from one particular company right now, you may be putting your health at risk, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced that nearly 6,000 pounds of this operation's products are potentially contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Read on to discover if you should be purging your kitchen of these foods now.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

FDA Just Confiscated 25,000 Bags of These Spices Due to "Unsanitary Conditions"

When you season beef, the last thought to cross your mind is likely something along the lines of, "Is this spice contaminated?" If anything, you're probably more apt to question the safety of the meat over your seasoning of choice. Now, there's a reason to question the spices in your cabinet—especially if you purchased them from a brand whose products were recently confiscated by the federal government.
U.S. POLITICS
Mashed

Publix Customers Need To Know About This FDA Spice Raid

Any major store has the possibility of experiencing an infestation. According to Rentokill, rodents seek out shelter and easy-to-access food at retail stores across the country, and can easily get in via cracks in the wall or even through the front door. This leads to a ton of problems, like food contamination and having to destroy products that the animals have tampered with.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Guarini
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Janet Woodcock
Best Life

If You Use Any of These OTC Medications, Throw Them Out Now, Maker Says

Bayer is one of the most trusted names customers see on the shelves of their local pharmacy. The company is best known for developing aspirin, but it's introduced many medications to the market since it launched all the way back in 1863. But now, Bayer has issued a voluntary recall on nine of its over-the-counter products. The company is asking customers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico to stop using them and safely discard them out of concern they could contain a potentially dangerous substance. To find out if you need to toss anything from your medicine cabinet, read on.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#Food Packaging#Food Safety#Sesame Seeds#Lyden Spice Corporation#The U S Marshals Service#Msg#Lyden Spice#Halal
Best Life

Never Make This One Popular Food in Your Slow Cooker, FDA Warns

Your slow cooker is probably one of the most beloved tools in your kitchen. Whether you're looking to let the flavors of your chili build all day long or you have a busy day ahead and want dinner ready to go later, your slow cooker is there to get the job done. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns against making one popular food in your slow cooker because doing so could be toxic. To see what you should always prep before putting it in your slow cooker, read on.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

How One Weed Company Is Skirting Marijuana Rules to Sell THC Products in All 50 States

Last month, Wisconsin-based company LiftedMade launched a new kind of weed product: a THC-infused flavor-popping crystal candy, called Urb Rocks. Like most other THC products, it will get you high. Unlike other products, though, the THC in Urb Rocks is sourced from hemp, which means it’s technically legal for sale in most states.  LiftedMade is selling Urb Rocks, along with other hemp and hemp-derived products, online for sale nationally. CEO Nick Warrender says the company wants to make cannabis products accessible to consumers who don’t have local access to legal weed. And, he says, “Our goal is also to make it...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
Best Life

If You Bought This at Aldi, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Says

Customers line up at Aldi to stock up on the store's private label products that cost far less than brand names sold at other stores. The discount grocery store has become one of the most popular supermarkets in the U.S. in recent years. The 2021 Dunnhumby Consumer Pulse Survey found that behind Walmart, customers think Aldi and Kroger are the supermarkets with the best value. But that doesn't mean every single product sold at Aldi is worth buying. In fact, the company just recalled one of its popular items after deeming it "unsafe for consumption." Read on to find out what you need to get rid of.
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
6K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy