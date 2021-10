Dell was placed on waivers by Buffalo on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. This move suggests the Sabres are comfortable with entering the season with Dustin Tokarski and Craig Anderson as their top two netminders. The 32-year-old Dell has 114 games of NHL experience under his belt, so there's a chance he'll get claimed off waivers by a goaltender-needy team. If not, look for him to be assigned to AHL Rochester.

