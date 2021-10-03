CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Letter: Bishop Fisher not showing evidence of being accessible

Buffalo News
 7 days ago

Some eight months ago, Bishop Michael Fisher arrived in Buffalo, as the new Catholic bishop, but he does not give the impression that he is very enthused about his new position. His mandate is quite unclear. While bishops are called to pastor and shepherd, he gives the impression of being more engaged in wearing the hat of a CEO.

