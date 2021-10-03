CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Republicans need to revive Grand Old Party's values

Buffalo News
 7 days ago

I beg Republicans: Please bring back the “Grand Old Party.” To sustain itself, our country needs two parties grounded in truth, facts and love of country. Republicans, take back your party from the operatives in Washington who are simply using the GOP as a means to their end. We do not know these operatives, but they are using the Republican Party name to give themselves validity and increase their numbers. We can see their aim is to destroy our democracy and become all powerful.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ledger.news

Letters to the Editor: Not the Same Democratic Party

It’s time for those who voted Democratic last election to re-evaluate their decision. The current Democratic party is not the Democratic party of 20-30 years ago. It is rapidly being taken over by the far left-leaning Socialist /Communists. This faction of the Party is pushing for a multi-trillion-dollar spending bill that will be a giant step toward Socialism. The Approximately 2,500-page bill is full of government handouts and entitlements virtually federalizing all aspects of our lives. I doubt all members of Congress have even read the bill. Socialism has failed in every country it’s been tried i.e. Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela. As Margaret Thatcher said — the trouble with Socialism is that we eventually run out of other people’s money. Just to put one trillion dollars in perspective — if you spend one million dollars every day, it would take you 2,800 years to spend one trillion dollars. Our national debt is already upwards of 28 trillion dollars.
POLITICS
Newsbug.info

Commentary: Republicans need to be more than the party of Trump

Republicans are apparently too busy stoking cultural grievances and recounting votes from the 2020 presidential election to craft a policy agenda for the next election. Looking forward instead of backward would be a better way to build political support and to channel the populism of former President Donald Trump into programs to help working- and middle-class voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
inquirer.com

A top Pa. Republican made a big claim to defend the party’s election review. There’s no evidence for it.

Days after Pennsylvania Republicans subpoenaed Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration for millions of voters’ personal information, including the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, the head of the Senate GOP acknowledged the request was “intrusive.”. But, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said, the subpoena simply demanded the same records...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Tim Waters; political parties

Tim Waters can transcend divisions, solve problems. Dr. Tim Waters is a candidate for mayor in Longmont’s November election. I’ve known Tim for 35 years. I was a member of the school board that hired Tim to serve as superintendent of the Greely/Evans School District #6. To say our board...
GREELEY, CO
Laredo Morning Times

The Anti-Vaxx Movement Is Taking Over the Republican Party

The anti-vaccine rhetoric pushed by Republican politicians is working. According to a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, approximately six in 10 Republicans say they disapprove of President Biden’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates that require most workers to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. The poll, released Thursday,...
U.S. POLITICS
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Commitment to party matters

What does commitment mean to you? Commitment shows who you are and what you believe in as a person. Today, many fail to commit to an ideal or greater group. They lack commitment and move from thought to thought, idea to idea, and conviction to conviction when it serves their needs and comforts. When it gets tough, they simply switch sides to claim the win. In politics, most U.S. citizens identify as being either a Republican or Democrat, but some don’t. Those who don’t commit are often unpredictable. Simply said, you never know where they stand.
LOUISA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election#Grand Old Party#Gop#Democratic
Times-News

Republicans irresponsibly refuse to legislate: Letter to the editor

The Republican Party has finally decided not to legislate. This decision became obvious when their leaders announced they would not vote to increase the national debt limit, even though much of this increase was incurred during the Trump administration — and even though, since 1960, they voted to increase or suspend the debt limit 49 times.
BURLINGTON, NC
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Democrats, Republicans and ‘stolen’ elections

I keep hearing that anyone that believes there may have been problems with this past election is participating in the “Big Lie.” So what is the term for the previous four years when liberals accused Donald Trump of colluding with the Russians to win the election? The “Little Lie”?
ELECTIONS
Lancaster Online

A message to Pa. Republicans [letter]

A message to state Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson County, and his Republican cohorts:. You are seeking the name, address, driver’s license number and partial Social Security number of every voter registered as of last November. Your rationale for this expensive and sweeping effort, which I believe is a violation of the rights of Pennsylvania citizens, is to conduct a “forensic investigation” in search of voter fraud.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Washington Post

A golden opportunity for a Republican senator

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
South Bend Tribune

Letters: Here's why a third political party would be disastrous

So Brian Howey thinks we need a “viable, centrist third party” (Tribune, Sept. 26). In practical terms, he’s calling for continued Republican dominance in Indiana and a future GOP lock on the presidency. A centrist third party, which failed Democratic candidate Andrew Yang has proposed, would siphon votes away from the Democrats while leaving the Republican base largely intact.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Deadline

Americans’ Trust In Media Falls To 36% With Big Gap Between Democrats & Republicans

Perhaps the least surprising story of the day is from Gallup, which released its latest polling on Americans’ trust in media, finding that just 36% have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of faith in what they see and hear in the news. That figure is the second-lowest on record, rivaling the 32% in 2016, during the divisive presidential campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. There’s a wide gap in the trust in mass media among Democrats and Republicans, with the former at 68% and the latter at just 11%. Among independents, the figure is 31%. Gallup said that trust in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MyArkLaMiss

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would devastate the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared. Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose party has been […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
kmvt

Has Idaho’s Republican party shifted too far right?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From talk of prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates to asking the state legislature to reconvene, has some Idaho voters starting to wonder if the state’s Republican party is moving too far to the right, and is it becoming even more radical with the recent actions of the lieutenant governor.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy