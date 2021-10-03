Letter: Republicans need to revive Grand Old Party's values
I beg Republicans: Please bring back the “Grand Old Party.” To sustain itself, our country needs two parties grounded in truth, facts and love of country. Republicans, take back your party from the operatives in Washington who are simply using the GOP as a means to their end. We do not know these operatives, but they are using the Republican Party name to give themselves validity and increase their numbers. We can see their aim is to destroy our democracy and become all powerful.buffalonews.com
