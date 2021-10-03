CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Richard Sherman to get the start in Buccaneers debut

By James Yarcho
bucsnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the return of Tom Brady to Foxboro, all eyes will be on him as he takes on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. However, a huge story that seems to have been buried underneath the hype is the acquisition of Richard Sherman by the Buccaneers. There was some doubt that Sherman would see any action on Sunday night as he returned to football shape and learned the defensive scheme. That said, Sherman has reportedly picked up the defense rather quickly and with the absence of Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, Sherman will get the start against New England according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport;

www.bucsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Rob Gronkowski
newsradioklbj.com

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman travels to Florida for workout with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman traveled to Tampa Bay for a workout with the Buccaneers on Tuesday that could potentially lead to a deal with the team. According to multiple reports, Sherman — a three-time All-Pro — traveled to Florida after quarterback Tom Brady made a push to recruit the longtime Seattle Seahawks star. The Bucs reached out to Sherman weeks ago; sources told ESPN that Sherman would require at least a week or two before he can begin playing, making him ineligible for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots if the deal happens.
NFL
bucsnation.com

Bucs Looking for Rare Win in Foxboro, in Week 4

If you haven’t heard, Tom Brady is quarterbacking his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, against his old team, the New England Patriots, this weekend. And yes, Brady wants to beat his former team. What player wouldn’t?. That being said, there are plenty of motivations to win this weekend for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The New England Patriots#Nfl Network#Cb#Bucs#Murphy Bunting
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers at Patriots Week 4 Gameday Open Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in New England to take on the Patriots in some Week 4 NFL action. The Bucs (2-1) are coming off a Week 3 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles while the Patriots (1-2) are looking to even at their record. However, the interesting story line here is the return of quarterback Tom Brady in Foxboro.
NFL
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers at Patriots: Week 4 inactives

It’s finally here. The return of Tom Brady to New England as the Buccaneers take on the Patriots. However, the other return was not meant to be. We learned on Saturday that tight end Rob Gronkowski did not make the trip to Foxboro as his rib injuries were far worse than initially believed. According to NFL insider Jay Glazer, Gronk has four cracked ribs, one broken rib, and a punctured lung so his absence may very well extend past this week;
NFL
bucsnation.com

Best and Worst from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Over New England Patriots

With the narrow victory on Sunday Night Football over the New England Patriots, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now stand at 3-1 after the first quarter of the season. Time for our weekly roundup of the best and worst from the week that was, which is always a bit better after a win. Even an ugly one.
NFL
bucsnation.com

The Crow’s Nest: Secondary shakeup, Brady’s message, and power rankings

The Buccaneers had to depend on such newcomers as Richard Sherman and Pierre Desir in a big way on Sunday night, and the patchwork on the secondary may continue for some time. Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bucsnation.com

Buccaneers vs Dolphins: Initial injury report

As the Buccaneers continue to try and recover from the massive number of players that have dealt with injuries already, it seems as though the list is just getting longer. With Bruce Arians telling the media on Wednesday that he doesn’t see Carlton Davis or Sean Murphy-Bunting returning “any time soon,” things don’t seem on the cusp of improving.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy