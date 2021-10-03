Richard Sherman to get the start in Buccaneers debut

In the return of Tom Brady to Foxboro, all eyes will be on him as he takes on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. However, a huge story that seems to have been buried underneath the hype is the acquisition of Richard Sherman by the Buccaneers. There was some doubt that Sherman would see any action on Sunday night as he returned to football shape and learned the defensive scheme. That said, Sherman has reportedly picked up the defense rather quickly and with the absence of Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, Sherman will get the start against New England according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport;