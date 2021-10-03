CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Prices Buoyed By Soaring Gas Rates Ahead Of OPEC+ Meet

By Beno?t PELEGRIN
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sharp rise in wholesale gas prices is spilling over into the oil market, with looming demand for electricity generation and heating likely to further spur the sector this winter. The spike in demand and consumption could lead the OPEC+ alliance of oil exporters, which meets in Vienna on Monday,...

FOXBusiness

What's causing energy prices to spike?

Energy prices are spiking around the world, with the cost of oil, natural gas and coal climbing rapidly in recent months, roiling markets and raising concerns about the broader effect on the global recovery from the pandemic. Oil prices surged again this week, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures,...
Reuters

Sudan says running low on fuel oil and wheat due to port blockade

KHARTOUM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A three-week blockade of Sudan's main port by tribal protesters is causing shortages of wheat and fuel oil for power generation, endangering the country's already faulty electricity supply, a cabinet minister said on Saturday. Tensions between Sudan's military and civilian leaders have been running high...
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Plunge to Find Buyers

Natural gas markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach down towards the $5.40 level, which is an area that has been supportive in the past and now that we have turned around the way we have, I suspect that it is only a matter of time before we go higher. After all, part of the pullback was due to Vladimir Putin suggesting that Russia was going to continue pumping natural gas at a high rate to the European Union. However, natural gas markets are extraordinarily localized, so this will have minimal to no effect on the United States.
MarketWatch

Energy stocks enjoy broad rally as crude oil futures top $80 a barrel

Energy stocks enjoyed a broad rally Friday, as crude oil futures peeked above the $80-per-barrel level for the first time in seven years. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbed 2.8%, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. Eight of the S&P 500's top gainers Friday are energy stocks. Among the best performers, shares of APA Corp. ran up 5.2%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. advanced 4.5%, EOG Resources Inc. climbed 4.3%, Diamondback Energy Inc. rallied 4.2% and ConocoPhillips tacked on 4.0%. Meanwhile, continuous crude oil futures rose to an intraday high of $80.11 a barrel, the highest price seen since November 2014, before paring some gains to be up 1.8% at $79.70 a barrel in morning trading.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures tally a 7th straight week of gains; natural gas falls for the week

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up almost 5% for the week. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, ended Friday with a loss, pulling prices down for the week after settling Tuesday at their highest in almost 13 years. Tight supplies of both oil and natural gas at the start of the winter heating season had been providing support for both commodities, but news Wednesday that Russia would raise its natural-gas exports to Europe pressured prices for the heating fuel. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.05, or 1.3%, to settle at $79.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices up 4.6% from a week ago. November natural gas settled at $5.565 per million British thermal units, down 11 cents, or 2%, on Friday, losing 1% for the week.
Sourcing Journal

Why Are Import Prices Falling While Consumer Prices Are Rising?

I’m feeling pretty dumb these days. Help me out. Here’s my quandary: U.S. apparel import prices are falling, and precipitously from some major suppliers, while the prices paid by consumers for clothing are rising. You may ask, so what? But I wonder if there’s more to the story. Let’s take a look. I’m not surprised to see that prices paid for clothing by consumers in the United States have moved up this year. No wonder when I consider all of the press about knotted supply chains, labor shortages, Covid lockdowns, and a lack of shipping and trucking capacity. In fact, consumer apparel...
The Independent

Why are gas prices rising and what will it mean for households and energy firms?

Gas prices have been soaring over the last year, and earlier this week were trading at around six times the levels they were at in January.It has put pressure on businesses and will squeeze householders turning on their gas heating over the winter.– Why has there been a surge in gas prices?There is not one single cause for the shortage, but people, companies and countries generally are having to compete with each other to buy up gas.Last year countries in Europe and Asia burned through a lot of their gas reserves to heat homes during the long winter.They have therefore...
IBTimes

IBTimes

Community Policy