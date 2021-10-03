CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Rally for “Abortion Justice” held in Morgantown

By Larmie Sanyon
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 7 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Rally for “abortion justice” was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Courthouse Square.

More than 100 people, mostly women, were in attendance to voice their belief that abortion and body autonomy are human rights. Several people spoke during the rally including Del. Danielle Walker and Certified Nurse Midwife Kelly Lemon . Lemon was asked to speak on behalf of healthcare providers and as someone who is “very proudly pro-choice”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdL3i_0cFfiIAR00
Kelly Lemon

“A lot of times I find that healthcare providers will hide behind the words of our national organizations, so we have a lot of statements that say abortion is safe and should be freely accessible to people and is a necessary healthcare service,” Lemon said. “But, unfortunately, we don’t always feel safe to come out and put our faces to those statements, so I wanted to make sure that I’m being more outspoken and saying that this should be something that I can provide to my patients.”

Coming in, Lemon said, she was “nervous” to speak in front of the crowd. But after seeing so many people who were proud to voice their support, things changed.

She felt empowered and inspired.

“I kind of felt like I was going to cry a little bit,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YB5k3_0cFfiIAR00
Two women at the rally holding signs supporting abortion rights

The event organizers are the Morgantown Chapter of the National Organization for Women in collaboration with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the League of Women Voters, Morgantown – Monongalia County.

They felt inspired to rally because of recent events with “ the Texas vigilante abortion ban (SB8) “.

In a release, organizers said the law “demonstrate(s) the fragility of abortion rights and access in this country. West Virginia lawmakers have a history of interfering in the doctor-patient relationship and limiting access with false information and intimidation. Several legislators have stated their intent to follow the lead of Texas and make abortion nearly impossible to access in West Virginia”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOysZ_0cFfiIAR00
Woman holding sign (left) addressing the Texas abortion law

This rally was one of many being held nationally to protest the Texas abortion law and to demand reproductive rights for women.

“My gosh, yeah, everything coming out of Texas right now is what’s really pushing forward the need for us to come out of the shadows and be outspoken in our support of the pro-choice movement,” Lemon said. “And so, I think that the more people that see these scary things happening, they’re going to be inspired to come out and give their voice to the pro-choice movement. Otherwise, our silence is giving space for them to speak up, and it’s not OK.”

Lemon said events like Saturday’s rally encourage people to speak up and lets them know they are not alone in the fight.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPH32_0cFfiIAR00
    Protesters going on a march
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hiTJj_0cFfiIAR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DhxWZ_0cFfiIAR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEc8i_0cFfiIAR00

Abortion, she believes, is a human right, so said she was proud to be part of the national movement trying to guarantee that right.

“I think that this makes people feel like it’s safe to be able to speak up,” Lemon said. “I know that that’s something that’s held me back in the past, is being afraid of losing friends, neighbors, or patients. I think when you come out and you see your community all touching base, coming together and so many volumes of people saying, you know, ‘well, I do support this, this is OK, this is safe, this is something we should all be supporting’ — it makes you also feel like you can come forward and do that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pn3cD_0cFfiIAR00
Del. Danielle Walker speaks during the rally

During the event, attendees had the opportunity to register to vote, donate funds for abortion access in West Virginia, contact their state and federal lawmakers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

WNYT

Hochul attends rally for abortion rights

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined hundreds of women to march for abortion and reproductive rights in Albany on Saturday. After the recent law passed in Texas, hundreds of women came out to stand in support of a woman’s rights to choose. The Texas law went into effect on Sept. 1 and effectively bans women from getting an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
ALBANY, NY
cbslocal.com

Abortion Rights Rally In Franklin Park Among Many Held Nationwide Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — Women’s groups and their supporters rallied in communities across the country on Saturday, standing up for abortion rights. One of those rallies was at Boston’s Franklin Park. The protests fall two days before the beginning of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the...
BOSTON, MA
Idaho8.com

Abortion rights activists rally for abortion justice throughout the country

Hundreds of people across the United States are marching today in support of reproductive rights as the most restrictive anti-abortion bill yet went into effect in Texas last month. Abortion rights activists are gathering at more than 600 marches across the US, holding placards and banners that read, “My mind,...
PROTESTS
