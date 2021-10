As we wait for Google to announce when it plans to officially unveil the Pixel 6 series on a date other than October 5th when it’s expected to launch new Nest devices and services, a new report gives us an idea of the European pricing and the quirky names of the various colorways. It’s not quite the news that we want but it’s the news that we’ve got. On a positive note, the Pixel 6 pricing, if the report is accurate, would appear to be pretty reasonable considering the apparent premium nature of Google’s new phones.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO