Craven County deputy shot during Friday night incident expected to recover; suspect facing numerous charges, SBI investigating

Craven County, NC
Early morning shooting leaves 3 people injured, suspect still at large
FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for shooting three people early on Saturday morning. Officers were called to Killdeer Court in the Ballenger Creek neighborhood of Frederick at around 1:30 in the morning for a report of a shooting in progress. When officers […]
3 injured, 1 dead in D.C. shooting, police still searching for shooter
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people and left one person dead in Barney Circle on Friday night. The Metropolitan Police Department has identified 23-year-old Giovanni Lovelace as the victim who died in that shooting. At around 8:15 p.m., MPD officers responded to a...
Silver Spring man sentenced for his involvement in the murder of two people
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 21-year-old Silver Spring man has been sentenced for his involvement in the murder of two other people who were shot to death execution-style and were later found inside a crashed car in White Oak. Noah Barnett, 21, will be behind bars for 42 years after he was sentenced Friday. […]
Two people shot and killed at senior living facility in Prince George’s County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead at a senior living facility Friday morning. Police were called to the Gateway Village complex on Suffolk Avenue in Capitol Heights shortly after 9 a.m. for a reported shooting. Capitol...
UPDATE: Police investigating shootings on Charleston’s West Side as double homicide
UPDATE (12:33 p.m. on Friday, October 8): According to Charleston Police, units responded to the 300 block of Hunt Avenue at around 1:35 a.m. on Friday morning. They found a victim lying on the sidewalk who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Charleston Fire Department tried to revive 26-year-old...
Triple homicide suspect arrested in Tucker County said one of his victims was ‘poisoning people’ with the COVID shot
DAVIS, W.Va. — A man who was arrested in Tucker County after a manhunt on Oct. 1 allegedly killed his brother and sister-in-law because his pharmacist brother was distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Jeffery Allen Burnham, 46 of Cumberland was taken into custody in Davis, West Virginia on Friday, Oct. 1 for suspected triple homicide after he […]
Maryland State Police investigate four-car crash on I-70
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a crash that took place on I-70 on Friday afternoon that caused a vehicle to roll over into the median and three other vehicles to go into the woods. Police said that the crash took place around 1 p.m. near MD-66. They are asking that any witnesses or […]
Detectives investigate Silver Spring stabbing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating the stabbing of an adult male that happened on Monday, Aug. 4 in Silver Spring. During the investigation, Darius Levar Kelly was identified as a suspect and is being held without bond. But detectives believe there were others involved in the incident and are asking for the public’s help.
2 children hospitalized after Thursday night fire in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two children were flown to the hospital in unknown conditions after a fire broke out in South Hagerstown on Thursday night. According to officials’ preliminary information, the Hagerstown Fire Department and neighboring fire companies were dispatched around 7:11 p.m. to an apartment at Court 5 in Noland Drive. The fire was quickly put under control, and firefighters remained on the scene for clean up and investigation.
Brian Laundrie’s dad helps law enforcement search for son at Carlton Reserve
Brian Laundrie's father was seen leaving the family's North Port home Thursday morning by himself and is helping law enforcement in the search for his son, according to the family's attorney.
Update: Missing Jefferson man found dead
UPDATE 9:02 p.m. — Police said that the missing man was found dead on Thursday evening. Anthony “Tony” Joseph Walker was found around 6:30 p.m. in a nearby Jefferson creek bed. “This is an especially sad time for the Walker family, the Jefferson community, and all Frederick County residents,” said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins […]
Morgantown man charged with killing grandson’s mother enters Alfred plea
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The man charged in the murder of Alexa Randolph has entered an Alfred plea in Monongalia County on Tuesday. According to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, Gary Smith II, entered the plea before Monongalia County Circuit Judge Susan Tucker and Prosecutor Perri DeChristopher. In taking the Alfred plea, Smith agrees that the […]
