Geography with Goudge: WNBA Player Origins, 2021

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. The WNBA Playoffs are underway with the ‘best of five’ semi-finals starting this week. The Phoenix Mercury will take on the #2 seeded Las Vegas Aces in one semi-final while the Chicago Sky play the #1 seeded Connecticut Sun in the other. There are 145 female players on the twelve teams that make up the WNBA. This per-capita map is based on where the players went to high school. The Mid-Atlantic and Southern Plains states standout as leading per capita producers of players. 20 or approximately 14% of WNBA players are from overseas, led by Australia with five.