This six-speed has only 3k miles on the clock. Lotus has a highly intense history surrounding rally and track racing, both in the professional realm and amateur level. Lotus, in its prime, was primarily noted for its contribution to the vastly famous rally racing scene. Nowadays, Lotus produces a diverse range of cars ranging from small sports roadsters to full-blown supercars. Many Lotus lovers can go on for hours about the history of these famed automobiles and the various racing legends whose sleek figure and high revving antics inspired them to become car enthusiasts. This car perfectly epitomizes the progression of Lotus from making some of the most iconic rally cars to producing some of the world's most excellent sports cars.

