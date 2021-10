It’s that time of year again — time to get your flu shot. Each year, Lee Health encourages our patients and community to get the flu vaccine because it is the best and most important step to prevent flu. Last year, cases of the flu were low thanks to social distancing, mask-wearing and increased handwashing. This year, with less adherence to those preventative measures, we are more likely to see increased incidences of the flu. And, as we continue fighting the spread of COVID-19 in our community, we want to do all we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones, our patients and others from the spread of the flu, too.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO