One of our best known Wagnerians has just shared this with us:. Before the Covid pandemic hit us, a student at the Royal Academy of Music, Henry Kennedy, conducted at St John’s, Smith Square, a handpicked orchestra of the best instrumentalists from the four London music colleges . It was an astonishing performance of Bruckner 3, which I happened to attend without any foreknowledge of what to expect. So striking was the result that he and the orchestra followed it up with Shostakovich’s Leningrad Symphony.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO