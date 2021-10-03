WM Technology: “Selling Shovels” to Marijuana Industry
WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) is a very interesting company within the marijuana industry. Unlike other players in the space, the company doesn't actually touch any plants. Instead, it provides SaaS subscription offerings to retailers and brands in the United States and Canadian cannabis markets. It also operates the Weedmaps listings marketplace, which provides consumers with information regarding cannabis retailers and brands.www.investing.com
