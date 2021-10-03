WM Technology: “Selling Shovels” to Marijuana Industry

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The wave of the digital revolution in the 4.0 era shows no signs of abating, even as the cryptocurrency market initiates uncertain changes. The vibrant picture of this market creates numerous new opportunities for investment in real estate, construction, and industry. XIXO ecosystem has collaborated with HEAD Capital, co-deployed with international cryptocurrency exchange - 5ROI Global in expanding networks in real estate, building a new generation of construction and industry by leveraging its technological potential.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO