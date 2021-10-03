CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Not expected to play Sunday

Mitchell (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, isn't expected to play in the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Official confirmation of the running back's Week 4 status will arrive once inactives are posted in advance of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Mitchell is indeed unavailable, Trey Sermon would once again be in line for an expanded role in the 49ers' backfield.

49ers on Thursday: Quiet without George Kittle; Elijah Mitchell comeback looks promising

SANTA CLARA — If anyone is a rallying force on the 49ers, it’s likely George Kittle, with his on-field excellence and demonstrative personality. So when he missed a second straight day of practice Thursday with calf tightness, his energetic presence was missed, three days shy of the 49ers (2-1) hosting NFC West rival Seattle (1-2).
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Still wearing non-contact jersey

Mitchell (shoulder) is wearing a non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. This is his third consecutive day in the jersey and likely the third straight day he'll be listed as a limited practice participant. Mitchell's availability for Sunday against Seattle remains uncertain, with a 'questionable' designation and game-time decision looking like a possibility at this point. It remains to be seen how the Niners list Mitchell on their final injury report Friday afternoon.
It's Sermon time with Mitchell inactive for 49ers vs. Packers

The 49ers' third-round pick is expected to lead San Francisco's rushing attack against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, as fellow rookie running back Elijah Mitchell is inactive due to injury. Also inactive for the 49ers are rookie offensive lineman Aaron Brooks and cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick and Ambry Thomas.
49ers inactives: RB Elijah Mitchell officially ruled out vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers officially ruled out rookie running back Elijah Mitchell for Sunday night’s showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury late against the Eagles and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. He got in a limited session Friday, but was listed as ‘doubtful’ on the injury report.
Elijah Mitchell Start/Sit Week 3: Could Trey Sermon be valuable this week?

Elijah Mitchell burst onto the fantasy football scene in Week 1 of the 2021 season. However, he struggled in Week 2 before leaving the game against the Eagles with an injury. After not practicing until Friday this week, what should fantasy managers do with Mitchell in Week 3?. Elijah Mitchell’s...
San Francisco's Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) logs another limited practice on Thursday

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Mitchell still wore a non-contact jersey despite participating in his second straight practice session. Expect the 23-year old to play in a committee role with Trey Sermon if he is active against a Seattle Seahawks defense rated 18th in rush defense per numberFire's power rankings.
Kyle Shanahan provides updates on availability of George Kittle, Elijah Mitchell, Josh Norman for 49ers-Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR this morning. One of the week's biggest storylines has been George Kittle's sore calf and the potential availability (or unavailability) of the tight end for Sunday's divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Mitchell, Norman both inactive for 49ers against Seahawks

As expected, the 49ers will be without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell and veteran cornerback Josh Norman on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 at Levi's Stadium. Nickelback K'Waun Williams, rookie offensive lineman Aaron Banks and defensive lineman Zach Kerr also are inactive for the 49ers.
