CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Bali’s borders will open this month

By Tourism News live
tourismnewslive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBali is now ready to welcome international tourists. Indonesian Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno has announced that Bali’s borders will be open to tourists from this month. It is not clear on which day the borders will open. The decision to open the border comes after reports from the Bali vice-governor that covid cases were declining in Bali.

www.tourismnewslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indonesia's Bali to reopen to visitors of some countries from Oct 14

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will reopen its tourist island Bali for some international travellers, including those from China, New Zealand, and Japan, among others, from Oct. 14, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Monday. Visitors will be required to quarantine for eight days, Luhut said.
LIFESTYLE
tripsavvy.com

I Moved to Bali to Live and Work for a Month. Here's How It Went

Back in 1964, when computers were the size of refrigerators, Arthur C. Clarke predicted that portable technology would one day enable people to live and work in Bali. His prediction proved accurate, and more remote workers (also known as "digital nomads") than ever have escaped the constraints of geography without becoming unemployed backpackers.
ASIA
theface.com

Desa Potato Head is creating sustainable change for Bali’s community

Indonesia is made up of 17,508 islands. Bonkers. It’s the largest archipelago in the world. Lying within it, on the island of Bali, is Desa Potato Head. It has nothing to do with our brown starchy friend, though. It’s actually a subterranean kingdom, a sustainable oasis, a cultural centre-meets-hotel in the heart of Seminyak. It’s the mega holiday resort you’ve probably never heard of.
LIFESTYLE
Flight Global.com

Indonesia drops capacity limits at Jakarta; Bali eyes tentative opening

Indonesia’s Ministry of Transport has dropped limits on the capacity of flights arriving at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport that was put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The limit of 90 passengers per flight can be lifted owing to increased PCR testing capacity, says the ministry in a...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandiaga Uno
lonelyplanet.com

India will open borders to tourists as early as next week

After 18 months of border closures and punishing COVID-19 surges, India is ready to welcome its first international tourists starting October 15. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Thursday it will begin issuing tourist visas to international visitors this month. Tourists traveling to India by chartered flight will be able to do so starting October 15, before other arrivals are permitted a month later on commercial flights, on November 15.
LIFESTYLE
abc17news.com

Travel news: India, Bali and Vietnam announce opening plans

This was a pretty good week for the world’s wannabe jetsetters. The UK and Israel both cleared out their travel “red lists,” while India, Bali and Vietnam all announced reopening plans. Here are 10 things we learned in pandemic travel this week. 1. The UK cut its ‘red list’ to...
LIFESTYLE
onemileatatime.com

Australia Opening Borders, Freeing Citizens

Australia will finally start letting citizens travel again as of next month! Well, they might not be able to travel between states, but they’ll be able to travel abroad. Around the start of the pandemic, Australia closed its borders, as part of the country’s zero tolerance approach towards coronavirus. Not only did this prevent foreigners from entering Australia, but it also prevented Australians from leaving the country, aside from some very narrow exceptions. Furthermore, anyone who entered the country has had to quarantine in a facility for 14 days.
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bali#Volcano#Resorts#Sunset#Mount Batur#Indonesian#The Sacred Monkey Forest
Resident Advisor

Bali's Potato Head opens new studio and record store, Headstream

Potato Head has added another creative space to its Bali location. In addition to a beach club, the audiophile gallery and library Studio Eksotika, amphitheatre and hotel rooms, the venue is now home to a studio and record store called Headstream. Located beneath a 90-meter bamboo archway, Headstream will host events and livestreams in addition to selling new Indonesian vinyl releases and zines. It also includes a communal work zone. Livestreams are set to happen daily from 7 AM to 7 PM local time with occasional streams from other Indonesian cities such as Bandung and Jakarta. Launching this coming weekend, Headstream's grand opening event will feature local talents such as Dea Barandana, Gabber Modus Operandi and KiTA, among others. Rooted in sustainable design, the space is made out of 564 kilograms of recycled plastic and motor oil bottles that have been repurposed into panels. Interior surfaces and the display window were created using mineral water caps collected from waterways across Bali while flooring comes from industrial rubber rejects. In addition to Bali, Jakarta-based hospitality group Potato Head also operates locations in Hong Kong and Singapore. Check our more images and footage of Headstream below.
HOME & GARDEN
TravelPulse

Singapore Opens Borders to More Countries

Looking to get to what it calls a “new normal,” Singapore officials say they are opening the country’s borders to more countries. Fully vaccinated tourists will not have to quarantine if visiting the exotic destination and passing a COVID-19 test. According to Reuters News Service, Singapore's travel program for fully...
TRAVEL
goodshomedesign.com

Archeologists Discover a Perfectly Preserved 4,000-Year-Old Tomb in Egypt

Egypt is full of hidden treasures and archaeologists have yet again uncovered an ancient tomb. It is a colorful tomb in Saqqara, the place of some of the oldest pyramids. The tomb is in an excellent state, and its paintings look so fresh and clean, even though they were made 4,000 years ago.
SCIENCE
tourismnewslive.com

Ministry of Tourism to organise conference on Buddhist circuit to promote potential of Buddhist tourism

The Ministry has aggressively started tourism promotion with participation of the industry stakeholders especially after the dramatic improvement of Covid situation in the country and achievement of vaccination targets. Overseas & Domestic tourism both play an important role in the overall growth and development of the tourism sector in India. Buddhist Tourism is one of the prime focused tourism product that India has to offer among its diverse tourism products. Ministry of Tourism undertakes various promotional activities for the promotion of Tourism and these activities are primarily aimed at increasing awareness about tourist destinations, attractions and products.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
AFP

Thai diners whet their appetites at flood cafe

A Thai restaurant has taken dining with a water view to the next level -- its customers perch precariously on wooden stools as murky brown floodwater laps at their tables. Tropical storm Dianmu and heavy monsoon rains have caused flooding in 33 Thai provinces, inundating more than 300,000 households and claiming nine lives. Riverside areas of Bangkok are bracing for flooding in the coming days and more storms are expected to hit the kingdom next week. But the crisis has been a boon for the Chaopraya Antique Cafe in Nonthaburi, part of the vast sprawl of Bangkok upriver from the city centre.
RESTAURANTS
US News and World Report

Indonesia's Bali to Reopen to Visitors of Some Countries From Oct 14

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will reopen its tourist island Bali for some international travellers, including those from China, New Zealand, and Japan, among others, from Oct. 14, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Monday. Visitors will be required to quarantine for eight days, Luhut said. (Reporting by Stanley...
LIFESTYLE
kdal610.com

Indonesia’s Bali to reopen to visitors of some countries from Oct 14

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia will reopen its tourist island Bali for some international travellers, including those from China, New Zealand, and Japan, among others, from Oct. 14, senior cabinet minister Luhut Pandjaitan told reporters on Monday. Visitors will be required to quarantine for eight days, Luhut said. (Reporting by Stanley...
LIFESTYLE
districtchronicles.com

After 18 months of travel bans, Australia’s borders will open to international arrivals in November.

Australia will open its international border next month, putting an end to one of the country’s most stringent Covid restrictions after more than 18 months. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday that the travel ban imposed on Australian citizens since March of last year will be lifted in November. “It’s time to give Australians their lives back..”
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy