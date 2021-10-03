Bali’s borders will open this month

Potato Head has added another creative space to its Bali location. In addition to a beach club, the audiophile gallery and library Studio Eksotika, amphitheatre and hotel rooms, the venue is now home to a studio and record store called Headstream. Located beneath a 90-meter bamboo archway, Headstream will host events and livestreams in addition to selling new Indonesian vinyl releases and zines. It also includes a communal work zone. Livestreams are set to happen daily from 7 AM to 7 PM local time with occasional streams from other Indonesian cities such as Bandung and Jakarta. Launching this coming weekend, Headstream's grand opening event will feature local talents such as Dea Barandana, Gabber Modus Operandi and KiTA, among others. Rooted in sustainable design, the space is made out of 564 kilograms of recycled plastic and motor oil bottles that have been repurposed into panels. Interior surfaces and the display window were created using mineral water caps collected from waterways across Bali while flooring comes from industrial rubber rejects. In addition to Bali, Jakarta-based hospitality group Potato Head also operates locations in Hong Kong and Singapore. Check our more images and footage of Headstream below.

