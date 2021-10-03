Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia, Montgomery Counties
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Interstate 95 and Chestnut Street are among several state highways restricted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations, as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highways across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0