Watford have swung the axe on yet another manager as Xisco Munoz was sacked just seven games into the Premier League season after their 1-0 loss to Leeds. The Spaniard was hired 10 months ago and guided the Hornets to an immediate return to the top flight, but following just one win all season - a 3-2 success over Aston Villa on the opening day - the board have decided to pull the trigger.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO