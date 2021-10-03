CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five takeaways from Boston College's loss to Clemson

By Tyler Calvaruso
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College was on the precipice of beating Clemson for the first time since 2010, ending its long home winning streak and knocking it out of the AP Top 25. Jason Maitre gave Boston College's offense one last chance to beat the Tigers with a sack of D.J. Uiagalelei with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Dennis Grosel then promptly led the Eagles deep into Clemson territory with five straight completions, positioning himself to be the hero after a night of struggles.

