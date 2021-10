PRAIRIE GROVE -- Junk at the Mill had to cancel its 2020 fall show because of covid-19 concerns, but it is gearing up for what organizers hope will be their biggest event yet. Neta Faddis, coordinator, said the June 2021 show was the largest so far and it's looking like the fall one will have just as many vendors, if not more. She said 50 vendors already had signed up for the fair.

