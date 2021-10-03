CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

MINISTRY Takes Shots At Partisan Media With "Disinformation"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinistry is now streaming their new video for the single "Disinformation," which as you might've guessed takes a shot at the constant stream of less-than-honest news. "Disinformation" is featured on Ministry's new album Moral Hygiene, available here. Ministry will also hit the road in 2022 with Melvins and Corrosion Of...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

What Is KNOCKED LOOSE Teasing?

Knocked Loose is currently teasing something called I Am With You Now. The band posted the below image on their Twitter and Instagram accounts, which of course is leading fans to believe there's new music coming. Knocked Loose will also hit the road this month with Gojira and Alien Weaponry,...
MUSIC
metalinjection

ERRA Recruits SPIRITBOX Vocalist For "Vanish Canvas"

Erra is back with a new take on their song "Vanish Canvas," now featuring Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante. Erra vocalist J.T. Cavey points out that this is the first time the band has ever featured a guest vocalist. "We've never had a guest feature before, even before my time in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
metalinjection

SPIRITBOX Vocalist Recalls Having A Mental Breakdown During Recording New Album

Spiritbox recently released their debut full-length album Circle With Me and the reception has been nothing short of stellar. Though the emotionally charged record wasn't easy to record. According to vocalist Courtney LaPlante in an interview with Metal Hammer, it was tiring to get into the emotional headspace that each song demanded, which culminated in a mental breakdown during the title track.
MUSIC
metalinjection

VEIL OF MAYA Threw Out Most Of The Album They Recorded In 2019

Veil Of Maya spent a good deal of time in 2019 recording a new album and has since released four standalone singles. Guitarist Marc Okubo has now revealed that the new album was done, but it was mostly trashed because "of the actions of certain individuals." When asked by a fan if any of the new singles (like this week's "Outrun") are from the record Veil Of Maya is working on right now, Okubo said it's "a little of both."
MUSIC
metalinjection

CIRCA SURVIVE Drops New Song "Imposter Syndrome"

Circa Survive will release their new EP A Dream About Love on October 22, and is now streaming the single "Imposter Syndrome." Vocalist Anthony Green said the single was written right before he went to rehab two years ago and is about starting over. "This was the last song I...
MUSIC
metalinjection

GHOST's Tobias Forge Talks About Writing New Single "Hunter's Moon"

Ghost recently released their new single "Hunter's Moon", which serves as the credits theme song for the upcoming Halloween Kills movie. In a recent episode of Spotify's Volume Sweden, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge discussed the song's origins and how every gothic-type rock band has to have a song about Halloween. Forge also mentioned that he had the title "Hunter's Moon" sitting around for a while after looking up the Neil Young record Harvest Moon.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Franklin Music Hall#San Antonio#Ministry#Md Baltimore#Pa#Nj#Fl#Royal Oak#Az#Wa
metalinjection

MASTODON Working On New Music With MEN AT WORK's Colin Hay

Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders recently revealed to The Eddie Trunk Podcast that the first record he ever bought was Men At Work's 1981 debut Business As Usual. The conversation then turned to Sanders' friendship with Men At Work frontman and prolific solo artist Colin Hay, and eventually to the bigger news – Mastodon and Hay are currently working on a potential collaboration,
MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch METALLICA Play "Ride The Lightning" At Louder Than Life

Metallica headlined the Louder Than Life festival on both September 24 and 26. The band is now streaming their performance of "Ride The Lightning" from the September 24 show. Metallica also recently played two surprise shows at The Independent in San Francisco, CA and at the Metro in Chicago, IL. They've since posted footage of "Creeping Death" and "Whiplash" from the San Francisco show, and "Cyanide" and "Harvester Of Sorrow" from the Chicago show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
metalinjection

VENDED, Feat. Sons Of SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor & Clown, Announces Fall Tour

Vended, the band featuring Corey Taylor's son Griffin Taylor and Shawn Crahan's son Simon Crahan, will hit the road this November with Omerta and Hazing Over. If you're unfamiliar with Vended, check out their recent performance at Knotfest 2021 here. 11/09 Nashville, TN – The End. 11/10 Chicago, IL –...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi Found Brotherhood and Soul on ‘BMF’

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Creating a show that’s inspired by a true story can have its challenges. Randy Huggins was entrusted with writing and creating STARZ’s latest series BMF, based on the Flenory Brothers from Detroit and the Black Mafia Family drug empire they started in the late 1980s. Huggins felt the pressure that comes with telling a real-life story when the people who inspired it and lived it are still around and directly involved with the project. 50 Cent executive produced the series and together with Huggins they have been able to recreate a fictional world that accurately depicts the real lifestyle and the environment that birthed Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory, aka Big Meech and Southwest T, two of the most notorious drug lords in the country’s history. Casting those two main roles was the most crucial part of it all. Bringing on 21-year-old Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. to play his own father was critical to 50 when creating the series, and it added to the authenticity of the story.
TV SERIES
Only In Arizona

Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Swansea In Arizona

Finding abandoned places in Arizona isn’t difficult. Ghost towns, derelict buildings, and forgotten mining shafts are everywhere, so it’s a rare spot to find one almost erased from memory. In such cases, it’s typically the distance that separates a well-known ghost town from one history forgot. This is one such town. Step inside the creepiest […] The post Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Swansea In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Travel Bugs World

Travel: Four California beaches ranked as the Top 25 beaches in the U.S.

Visiting beaches is our favorite travel activity. So we were very interested to see who ranked in the top beaches in the U.S. Every year TripAdvisor readers vote on their favorite travel experiences worldwide in the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards. They vote on their favorite hotels, travel experiences, national parks, travel attractions, and more. Additionally, each category includes regional listings. Not surprisingly to residents, California starred in many of the categories.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsOne

Success Of ‘BMF’ Draws Attention To Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory’s Prison Sentence

The success of “BMF” on STARZ has led to plenty of questions about the subjects, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and his brother, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. It isn’t much of a spoiler alert to recall the figureheads of the Black Mafia Family were sentenced to decades in federal prison for running the largest cocaine distribution operation in the United States. Still, fans were quick to wonder what Big Meech’s status is behind the walls as his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr. portrays the younger version of him on the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
metalinjection

Corey Taylor Reveals SLIPKNOT Will Release New Music "In The Next Month Or So"

Slipknot has been in the studio knocking out a new album over the past year. According to vocalist Corey Taylor in an interview with The Eddie Trunk Podcast, the band is just about finished and only needs to track a few more songs. Taylor then goes on to reveal Slipknot will release a new single "in the next month or so" prior to announcing the record.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy