Letter: Urge safe legislative access

A society is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. What do you say about a society that leaves its most vulnerable behind?. Here in Rhode Island, we have a program called Early Intervention — a social program to make sure newborns and toddlers with developmental disabilities get the help they need early in life. It is physical therapy. It is speech therapy. It is the only help parents have navigating our complicated health care system during the worst moments of their lives. It is the only reason my daughter is still alive for me to hold in my arms and tell her I love her. Without their hard work and guidance, my daughter would have never been able to swallow her food, setting her up for a host of deadly complications. For our most vulnerable, they can be the line between life and death. Unfortunately, the program is facing a major funding crisis.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO