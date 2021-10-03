CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter: Urge safe legislative access

By EILEEN O'GRADY, GEOFF FORESTER
Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

We in New Hampshirites enjoy a culture of democratic participation in the spirit of the town meeting. While the pandemic threatens to limit this experience, accommodations made to ensure participation on both the local and state level have kept us COVID safe. To the credit of the State Legislature, we citizens were allowed to attend this year’s session and testify via Zoom. Yet plans for public legislative meetings going forward do not allow for virtual participation, even though the pandemic still surges in NH.

