Law

What? Does adjudication of non-parentage mean?

It means the Judge sign an order that he is NOT the father, which means he has no legal obligation to the child. I wish you the best. Please be aware that until we meet, and a service contract is... It means the judge ruled that he is NOT the...

Quick and Dirty Tips

What Does 'Schnozz' Mean?

"Schnozz" is an English slang word that means "nose" and probably comes from the Yiddish word "shnoyts." "Hi, Grammar Girl. I have a family lexicon question. When I was a young child, I would often use the word 'schnozz' to describe my dad's nose. And my dad has a famously massive nose, and my mom and dad and the three of us use the word 'schnoz' all the time in lieu of the word 'nose,' and I thought it's what everybody said, and I thought that's what my family said and was a normal word that everyone uses. It turns out in my 20s, my mom mentioned that nobody really uses that word and, in fact, in my own family, my mom and dad didn't use that word till I, as a young child, started throwing out the word 'schnozz" as a synonym for a gargantuan nose. So can you talk to me about the word 'schnozz' and where it comes from? Did I pick this up from the 1980s TV show that my parents didn't know about? How does a three-year-old, four-year-old kid find this fabulous, specific word that fits so well in her family, but is not widely used. Thanks so much Grammar Girl. Love your podcast."
RELATIONSHIPS
leedaily.com

Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
California State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vallejo Times-Herald

Gavin Newsom abolishes single-family zoning in California

In one of his first actions after surviving an election seeking to oust him from office, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday essentially abolished single-family zoning in California — and green-lighted a series of bills intended to bolster the state’s housing production. By signing Senate Bill 9 into law, Newsom opened...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KABC

With the stroke of a pen, there are no more aliens in California.

(Sacramento, CA) — The term “alien” is being scrubbed from California State code books when referring to an undocumented migrant. With the stroke of a pen, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law deleting the word that he called “offensive” from the legal codes. The term “alien” refers to someone born outside the United States – and it’s been used by the federal government since 1798 and in California since 1937. In a news release, the far-left Democrat Newsom stated the term has been used in recent years as a political dog whistle to express bigotry. The word is found in many aspects of California law, but the new terminology is now “noncitizen” or “immigrant.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Shore News Network

Florida Was Right: The Federal Government Admits Governor DeSantis’ Decision to Put Seniors First Was the Correct Approach to Vaccine Distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report which validates Governor DeSantis’ Seniors First vaccination policy, declaring that “efforts to prioritize and vaccinate” those 65 and older “helped prevent hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 infections and tens of thousands of deaths among seniors” and “directly correlate[s] to saving lives.”
FLORIDA STATE
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on ‘Absurd’ Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

