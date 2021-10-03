Letter: Community investment?

I understand that the closing of the Hopkinton Rescue Squad is unfortunate and many folks feel it was not good for our community. We can all agree that the dedicated volunteers played a valuable role for Hopkinton for over 50 years and I was happy to support their efforts during those years. It is even more unfortunate that the squad has chosen to donate everything they have to another community so far away. While I understand the strife between them and the fire department, is donating everything they have to Littleton, that our community has invested so many public and private dollars towards over the years, best for our community?