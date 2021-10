In early 1963, when the Rolling Stones began gigging seriously, they played in and around London, at mostly clubs and pubs. In mid-July they drove over 250 miles north, in their beaten up old van, to play the Alcove Club in Middlesbrough; it was their first gig away from their established fan base. Following this, they went on a two and a half month whirlwind tour of clubs and ballrooms throughout the UK. It was all in support of their debut single, “Come On,” which had been released in early June. Helped by some TV, it all began to pay off. By the end of August, the Stones made No.20 on the NME chart.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO