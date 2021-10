Our Man In The Bronze Age will release their new record Hexed Endeavours on October 8. Fortunately, we're streaming the record in full right now so you don't have to wait for the endless deluge of riffs and hooky vocals. Aside from their unique take on a stoner-sludge brand of straightforward rock, Our Man In The Bronze Age also incorporates two drummers for an even bigger sound.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO