Will moving out before a divorce is finalized be considered abandonment?

 8 days ago

It's not abandonment, especially since you're separating by mutual agreement. I have a private practice with offices in Malvern, PA. My phone number is (484) 875-3023, and my web address is www.RabinLawOffices.com. I can provide all services virtually. The answer I provided to you is general information only, not legal advice, and does not establish an attorney-client relationship between us. If you require further legal assistance, you are welcome to contact me privately.

