In pictures: Belfast City Marathon 2021

BOSTON (CBS) – Copley Square was filled with lights, Boston Marathon historical paraphernalia, and live music Friday night, to kick off Marathon weekend. “So exciting,” Reg Chow from Vancouver told WBZ. “The people here are so great. First time they’ve had the opening ceremonies. It’s very special.” Chow is running his sixth Boston Marathon. He is happy to be back in the city for the first in person Boston Marathon in 910 days. “This is the most iconic, most exciting, historical race in the world,” he said. “You can’t beat it.” Fans and runners including Chow took photos with a massive “BAA” sign that marked the historic 125th running of the Boston Marathon. At the inaugural Opening Ceremony, Boston Athletic Association CEO Tom Grilk welcomed the crowd of runners and family to Boston, and honored memorable runners and contributors to the Marathon’s storied history. That included a moment for Dick Hoyt, the father who made quite the impression nationwide as he pushed his son Rick 26.2 miles each year. Hoyt passed away in March 2021. Other participants honored included Ellison Brown, Sara Mae Berman, and Gloria Ratti.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO