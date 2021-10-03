Tomlin on tough skin, menus, Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. It is the first visit for Pittsburgh to Lambeau Field since 2013. Including Super Bowl XLV, six of the last seven games between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less. Each team has scored 25-plus points in each of the last four matchups, including the Super Bowl. It will be the earliest meeting between Green Bay and Pittsburgh since Sept. 27, 1992, a 17-3 win by the Packers at Lambeau. Sunday will be QB Aaron Rodgers' first career start against the Steelers at Lambeau Field. It is the only team in the league he has not started against at home. It is the first of two consecutive games against AFC North opponents as Green Bay travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 5 at 12 p.m. CDT. It will be the first of four road contests in five weeks for the Packers. K Mason Crosby enters Week 4 with a streak of 22 consecutive FGs made, the second-longest streak in team history (Crosby, 23, 2010-11).

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO