NFL

Tomlin on tough skin, menus, Lambeau

By Bob Labriola
steelers.com
 7 days ago

Q. I don't know that it would be fair to characterize a 1-2 start in a 17-game season as a tailspin, but it's still not where you want to be. What kind of qualities are required within a group of players and coaches to reverse this?. A. We've just got...

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers' Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it's going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here's how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he's just done.
Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers gushes over Pittsburgh, Tomlin

He knows the local accent and lingo, he loves being around Pittsburghers and heck, he even loves Pittsburgh Dad. Aaron Rodgers joined Plum native Pat McAfee's show on Tuesday and talked about how much he loves Pittsburgh, once again fueling speculation of a possible move to Pittsburgh in the offseason.
Dope Sheet: Packers and Steelers face off at Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Packers return home to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. It is the first visit for Pittsburgh to Lambeau Field since 2013. Including Super Bowl XLV, six of the last seven games between the two teams have been decided by seven points or less. Each team has scored 25-plus points in each of the last four matchups, including the Super Bowl. It will be the earliest meeting between Green Bay and Pittsburgh since Sept. 27, 1992, a 17-3 win by the Packers at Lambeau. Sunday will be QB Aaron Rodgers' first career start against the Steelers at Lambeau Field. It is the only team in the league he has not started against at home. It is the first of two consecutive games against AFC North opponents as Green Bay travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 5 at 12 p.m. CDT. It will be the first of four road contests in five weeks for the Packers. K Mason Crosby enters Week 4 with a streak of 22 consecutive FGs made, the second-longest streak in team history (Crosby, 23, 2010-11).
Aaron Rodgers gives Mike Tomlin the ultimate compliment

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers went to battle and the home team came away with a strong win at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers put on a show, which was expected from the future Hall-of-Fame QB. In the middle of the action, Rodgers shared a pretty great...
Packers are talking about Ben, T.J. and Tomlin

They are two historic franchises in the NFL, but two teams that don't face each other often. But on Sunday, they will meet up at Lambeau Field when the Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers hold a 22-16 series edge, but the Steelers have won the last five regular season meetings, including the last three under the combination of Coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers did lose to the Packers in Super Bowl XLV in 2010, though.
Aaron Rodgers Addresses In-Game Exchange With Mike Tomlin

If you didn't see it, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a moment during Week 4's game at Lambeau Field. It wasn't just an ordinary moment. The smiles exchanged between the two legends caught fire on social media and had the whole NFL world ready to strap a black and gold helmet to the head of Rodgers in 2022.
Packers beat Steelers at Lambeau Field, Rodgers-Cobb for 2 TDs

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for two touchdowns and ran for another score as the Green Bay Packers won their third straight, 27-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Cobb caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put the Packers (3-1) ahead...
After Further Review: The devil's in the details

One of the problems plaguing the Steelers, as identified by CBS color analyst Tony Romo, is the difficulty of following the plan given their current circumstances. "They don't have any room for error," Romo assessed. Another problem is the Steelers keep making errors. Physical errors of commission on plays that...
What went right, wrong at Packers

6:28 p.m. – What Went Wrong: The Packers made quick work of the short field, and four plays later a 1-yard pass to Randall Cobb extended Green Bay's lead to 27-10 with 4:46 remaining in the third period. The four-play drive began with an 11-yard completion to Davante Adams, and then A.J. Dillon ran for 3 yards and then 25 yards to put the ball at the 1-yard line.
Aaron Rodgers swoons about respect for Mike Tomlin

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shared a moment together in the first half of Sunday's game. The Pittsburgh Steelers' losing streak continued on Sunday at Lambeau Field with a 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay's quarterback Aaron Rodgers said publicly last week that he respects Pittsburgh's organization and coach Mike Tomlin, starting rumors that the Steel City could be his next landing spot.
So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I'm In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it's the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh's offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
