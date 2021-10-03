Here's Why Internet ETFs Are Sizzling With Opportunities
The coronavirus outbreak has largely impacted the lifestyle choices and preferences of people. The most notorious change worth mentioning is the growing inclination toward digitization. Amid the pandemic, work-from-home, online shopping, digital payments, video streaming and video game have gained immense popularity. With the new trends making way, Internet will continue to be a significant requirement in daily lives.www.zacks.com
