Said Benrahma lauds 'really natural' partnership with Michail Antonio and insists 'any player in the WORLD would love to play behind' West Ham strike partner

Declan Rice insists he is happy at West Ham and is confident he can achieve his ambitions at the club.The England midfielder is constantly linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United and has reportedly stalled over signing a new contract.But ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna, Rice reaffirmed his commitment to West Ham.“We’ve spoken about it lots in the past,” said the 22-year-old. “Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and how I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO