CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool and Manchester City in thrilling draw after PSG and Real Madrid suffer defeats

goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH: Foden squares up clash for City (UK only) WATCH: Mane gives Liverpool lead before equaliser (UK only) What a day that has been then, eh? Paris Saint Germain. Real Madrid. Bayern Munich. Heavyweights of Europe, all downed across the continent. But nobody could split the biggest bout on the...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

PSG v Manchester City Live Commentary, 28/09/2021

Thanks for joining our commentary this evening. Until next time, goodbye. PSG are next in action on Sunday in Ligue 1 on the road to Rennes. The tough matches keep coming for Manchester City as they travel to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League. Paris Saint-Germain...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

MATCHDAY: PSG hosts Man City; Real Madrid faces Sheriff

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. As Manchester City travels to Paris Saint-Germain in a rematch of last year's semifinal, it's all about egos in the French capital. After getting substituted during Saturday’s 2-0 league win against Montpellier, Kylian Mbappe was caught on camera complaining to a teammate that Neymar — who assisted Julian Draxler for PSG’s second goal — did not pass him the ball. The incident prompted a debate in French media on the impact of Lionel Messi's arrival at the club on the relationship between Mbappe and Neymar. The pair have played five games together this season, failing to provide assists to each other. Neymar and Mbappe have enjoyed an excellent relationship so far, but Messi’s signing has brought about major change. Messi and Neymar, who have a close relationship with Argentina forward Angel Di Maria, rekindled the close bond and complicity they had in Barcelona, giving the impression that Mbappe is somewhat left aside. “While Leo, Angel and Neymar know each other, we have to integrate Kylian into it all," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino recently said. “It’s going to take a little time.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
James Milner
chatsports.com

Alaba and Courtois 5/10 as Real Madrid suffer shock defeat vs. Sheriff

Karim Benzema's penalty wasn't enough to prevent Real Madrid suffering an embarrassing Champions League upset on Tuesday as minnows FC Sheriff Tiraspol won 2-1 at the Bernabeu. Madrid had the better first half chances -- Vinicius Jr. had a shot blocked, Benzema's free kick was tipped wide by goalkeeper Georgios...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi shines in PSG win over Man City as Real Madrid stunned by Sheriff

Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Paris St Germain to help secure a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their Champions League clash at the Parc des Princes.PSG took an early lead in the seventh minute when City failed to clear a cross into the box and Idrissa Gueye smashed the ball into the top corner.City responded as Raheem Sterling headed against the crossbar, before Bernardo Silva fired the loose ball back up onto the bar when it looked certain he would score.Messi, back following a knee problem, capped a fine all-round display when he played a one-two with...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

PSG vs Manchester City, live! How to watch, lineups, odds, predictions

PSG vs Manchester City will take center stage across the globe on Tuesday, as the two favorites to win the competition collide in the UEFA Champions League group stage. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who has been injured over the last week but it looks like he will return to play against Manchester City. That is a huge boost for PSG as he is expected to line up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in an incredible front three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Manchester City#Psg#Liverpool Football Club#Bayern Munich#Sky Sports#Old Trafford#The Premier League
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Liverpool will lock horns with Manchester City in the seventh matchday of the Premier League 2021/22 season. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before Saturday’s fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live. Liverpool vs Manchester City: Preview. Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Haaland prefers Real Madrid over PSG amid Dortmund's secret pact

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Manchester City's goal-saving hero Rodri admits 'it was nearly awful for us' before his sublime sliding tackle denied Fabinho an open goal late on in their thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has spoken of his relief at making the incredible goal-saving tackle that thwarted Fabinho and denied Liverpool all three points on Sunday at Anfield. Rodri appeared from nowhere to get across goal and stick his leg out to prevent Fabinho's shot going into the net after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid defender Nacho insists 'no excuses' after Espanyol defeat

Real Madrid defender Nacho insists there's no excuses after defeat at Espanyol. Real Madrid lost 2-1 on Sunday. Nacho said, "We had more chances in the first half. They put us under pressure on the counter-attacks and in the second half when we were at our best, a bad pass in build up by me resulted in the second goal and that made the game very difficult. We were never comfortable. We conceded in the 18th minute and that made it difficult. We have to keep working to improve defensively, that's the most important thing at the moment. It's easier if we don't concede.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
primenewsghana.com

Real Madrid suffer first La Liga defeat

Leaders Real Madrid lost their first game in La Liga this season as they were beaten at Espanyol. Raul de Tomas gave the hosts a 17th-minute lead when he met Adrian Embarba's low cross into the box. Aleix Vidal added an excellent second, beating Nacho before firing past Thibaut Courtois...
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City result: Mohamed Salah produces Messi-esque performance in thrilling draw

A game that left us none the wiser about the Premier League’s best team, but perhaps went some way to proving its best player.This helter-skelter 2-2 draw at Anfield kept the top of the table nicely poised, but suggested that the sensational Mohamed Salah could be set to move onto another level.His two brilliant contributions will be what this contest between Liverpool and Manchester City will be remembered for. He offered two divine moments, one of them a brilliant goal, in one superb individual display.Pep Guardiola’s side just offered a show of champions’ character in responding. The City manager may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Manchester City, live! Analysis, reaction, videos

LIVERPOOL — We all knew Liverpool vs Manchester City would be a huge clash at Anfield, and it delivered, especially in the 2nd half. In the second half the game came to life as Liverpool twice took the lead but Manchester City twice struck back. Sensational goals from Sadio Mane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Man City player ratings: Phil Foden and Mohamed Salah the stars in thrilling draw

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield as a rollercoaster second half produced all four goals. Here’s how the players rated:LiverpoolAlisson Becker, 6: A poor first-half clearance gifted the ball to Bernardo Silva, but made amends a few minutes later with a good save from Phil Foden, and again when he rushed out and tackled at Foden’s feet. Couldn’t do much with either goal.James Milner, 4: Standing in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and struggled throughout the game. Booked for taking out Foden, almost gave away a penalty, and then should have been sent off for a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid join Bayern, Liverpool, Man City in race for Sesko

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy