Congress & Courts

House Progressives are being chastised by Kyrsten Sinema for the ‘inexcusable’ delay in passing infrastructure legislation.

By Jonathan Edwards
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Progressives are being chastised by Kyrsten Sinema for the ‘inexcusable’ delay in passing infrastructure legislation. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona lambasted progressive House Democrats for delaying a vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Saturday, calling the delay “inexcusable.”. Democrats and several Republicans are in favor of the $1.2...

mediaite.com

Kyrsten Sinema Blasts Fellow Democrats Over Canceled Infrastructure Vote: ‘Inexcusable, and Deeply Disappointing’

Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement on Saturday blistering her fellow Democrats over the failure to vote on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, describing it as “inexcusable” and a denial of “good paying jobs, safer roads” and more. The bill was held up by the so-called “progressive” wing...
Barack Obama
Kyrsten Sinema
#Infrastructure#House Democrats#Republicans#Medicare#House Of Representatives#Democratic
Seattle Times

House delays vote on infrastructure bill as Democrats feud

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure plan suffered a significant setback late Thursday night when House Democratic leaders, short of support amid a liberal revolt, put off a planned vote on a crucial plank of their domestic agenda. Democratic leaders and supporters of the bill insisted the postponement...
The Independent

Progressives’ frustration with centrist Kyrsten Sinema boils over: ‘One senator is holding up the will of the entire Democratic Party’

Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema, one of the most conservative members of the Senate’s Democratic caucus, is the subject of much consternation among her colleagues, angry at Ms Sinema for thwarting progress on President Joe Biden’s legislative plan to update America’s infrastructure and expand many social programs.The senator is one of two holdouts seen as standing in the way of the passage of a $3.5 trillion bill, set to work its way through the Senate via reconciliation, a procedural tactic requiring a bare 51-vote majority rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster. The other Democratic lawmaker is West...
stardem.com

Kyrsten Sinema under attack

Remember the media cheers for Sen. John McCain when he stopped the effort to repeal Obamacare? McCain was a Republican frustrating a Republican policy goal, which was enough to earn the highest praise in some media circles. “It was a stunning moment,” The New York Times reported, “a flash of the maverick John McCain, unafraid of going his own way despite the pleas of his fellow Republicans.”
