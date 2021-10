Wide receiver John Ross, sidelined so far this season by a hamstring injury, has been designated to return from IR by the New York Giants. That means that Ross practiced on Wednesday as the Giants held a walk-through in preparation for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. It does not mean Ross has been added to the 53-man roster. The Giants could do that if Ross shows them enough this week, but they have 21 days to add him to the active roster.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO