Ellicott Town Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who was involved in a property damage accident late Wednesday morning in the Village of Falconer. Officers say the incident occurred just after 10:45 AM. They have released a photo of the vehicle involved, as well as a male coming into a store who had a female passenger in the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Ellicott Police Department at 665-7083.

FALCONER, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO