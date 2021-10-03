Stay-at-home benefit: Should a housewife get Social Security credits?
People frequently write to me with an idea to change Social Security law in some way that they think is clever and unique. But I usually tell them that their proposal has been considered in the past. After all, Social Security has been around for 80 years now, and for all of those eight decades, people have been coming up with plans that they think would improve the system. Lots of times, those plans don’t work out under closer scrutiny. Here is an example of what I’m talking about.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 2