Quiet and very warm days ahead

The weekend is continuing the pattern of more hot weather, with highs in the low 90s. It will be rather windy both days this weekend with increasing humidity on Sunday. Although most of the weekend will be rain-free, a storm system will develop northwest of our area on Sunday producing a gusty south wind, and as it moves east, it will begin to trigger severe storms Sunday evening. It looks like the most active weather locally will be from 9 pm to 1 am, starting to the northwest. The tornado threat will be rather low, and primarily along the Red River between Wichita Falls and Gainesville (and northward into Oklahoma) during the late evening.

DALLAS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO