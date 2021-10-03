CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Quiet and very warm days ahead

By KXAS-TV (NBC5)
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a mild start, Sunday will be warm and mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s. Quiet weather will continue into the overnight hours as well with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Dry and warm weather will be the main theme for the week ahead. Afternoon highs...

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible in North Texas starting Sunday, forecast says

Severe thunderstorms may bring damaging winds, hail and potentially tornadoes into North Texas on Sunday night and Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday morning will be dry but a cold front will move through the Dallas-Fort Worth area that evening, bringing a chance for severe thunderstorms after 9 p.m., according to the forecast. Damaging winds will be the primary concern, but tornadoes and large hail also are possible.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas News

Severe storms likely Sunday night

The weekend is continuing the pattern of more hot weather, with highs in the low 90s. It will be rather windy both days this weekend with increasing humidity on Sunday. Although most of the weekend will be rain-free, a storm system will develop northwest of our area on Sunday producing a gusty south wind, and as it moves east, it will begin to trigger severe storms Sunday evening. It looks like the most active weather locally will be from 9 pm to 1 am, starting to the northwest. The tornado threat will be rather low, and primarily along the Red River between Wichita Falls and Gainesville (and northward into Oklahoma) during the late evening.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne
fox32chicago.com

Warm, breezy and stormy weather ahead for Chicago and suburbs

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather is going to stay warm on Sunday and Monday, with growing threat of severe weather. The high temperatures in Chicago and the suburbs will likely hit 80º on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, widespread showers and storms will move into the area. Some of those storms...
CHICAGO, IL
WFMJ.com

Another warm (and drier) week ahead

The second half of our weekend will turn out better than the first; look for partly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Monday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the low 80s. We'll make another run at 80 on Tuesday with more clouds...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nycweathernow.com

NYC Nasty Two Days Ahead Warm Week Coming

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. An organizing coastal system and subsequent high pressure blocking everything, has increased our easterly fetch. Because of this, we’re socked in with clouds and stiff, raw winds off of the ocean. However, once this clears out, we have a relatively warm week ahead, with near 80 temps possible Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy