Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO