Fresh off what some might consider the low point of the Matt Nagy era in Cleveland, the NFL could not have gifted the Bears more of a softball. The division rival Lions, currently 0-3 with a -28 point differential, visit Chicago this Sunday. Detroit has been competitive for much of its first three games before eventually fading away in a manner that most poor teams do. Dan Campbell’s regime as a first-year head coach is not necessarily trying to win as the Lions begin a long-term rebuild, but they won’t lament any “accidental” victories either.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO