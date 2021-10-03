CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Dog Used for Breeding Puppies Reveals Incredible Weight Loss Transformation

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rosie has been on a special diet to bring her weight down from a whopping 26 pounds, after she was rescued from being used to breed puppies.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Hair loss after weight loss: What is the connection?

Hair loss that results from weight loss is a temporary condition that occurs when a person loses weight through restrictive dieting or weight loss surgery. Stress on the body or nutrient deficiencies may be the cause. This type of hair loss is generally known as telogen effluvium, and it is...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
kentreporter.com

Best Magnesium Supplements to Use for Sleep, Anxiety and Weight Loss

Magnesium is one of the most widely taken supplements on the planet. It is also fundamental for optimal levels of health. Essential for heart health, the electrolyte is necessary to healthy living. Less known for its health benefits than other supplements like vitamin C or turmeric, magnesium is just as essential, finally gaining a foothold in the health community as a must-have for any nutrition-focused pantry.
WEIGHT LOSS
TrendHunter.com

CBD Weight Loss Products

TRIM by SUNMED is the name of a new CBD weight loss product line that shares cutting-edge plant science based on the findings from a first-of-its-kind human clinical study. THC-V has been shown to have effective and natural appetite suppressing benefits and this is a key component of the new CBD weight loss line. It is said that "THC-V targets receptors in the brain associated with cravings, which lets the body know that it is satisfied." The products are easy to incorporate into a daily routine thanks to forms such as tinctures and soft gel capsules.
WEIGHT LOSS
NewsTalk 1290

New Study Reveals Avocados Shrink Belly Fat and Promote Weight Loss

People often avoid avocados because they're high in calories, but a new study reveals an avocado a day can actually help you shrink belly fat and lose weight. The high level of avocado calories – about 240 for an average-sized fruit – come mostly from the fat content or 24 grams of fat, but in contrast to processed foods that are high in saturated fat, these natural "good" fats in avocado help you lose weight, feel fuller longer, and keep your heart healthy.
NUTRITION
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Weight-Loss Language

Weight loss — the journey to a healthier version of ourselves — can feel overwhelming at the best of times. Add diabetes and its specific nutritional requirements to the mix, and the task becomes even more daunting. Perhaps one of the biggest battles, however, is choosing our words wisely. Yes, our language can have a huge impact on whether our weight-loss efforts are a success or not.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Puppies#Weight Gain
yourvalley.net

Doctor to present weight loss tips

A Northwest Valley doctor will present tips on losing weight and gaining muscle during a special event in October. Dr. Timothy Gerhart D.C., D.A.B.C.I., Dipl Ac, B.C.N will provide “Metabolism Repair: Losing Fat and Gaining Muscle: Solve the Puzzle of a Broken Metabolism,” a 1-hour seminar about how to enjoy a metabolism that builds muscle while burning fat. The presentation will be offered 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Renovare Wellness By Design Clinic, 8877 W. Union Hills Drive, Building B Suite 240, Peoria.
PEORIA, AZ
papermag.com

Adele Was 'Disappointed' by Weight Loss Comments

Adele is opening up about the weight loss criticism. "I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women," Adele explained, even though she also pointed that she's still very much the "same person." All of which meant the ongoing debate amongst women — including those who say she's "too skinny" and speculation that she was pressured into it — were some of the most difficult things for her to deal with.
WEIGHT LOSS
gamepur.com

How many dog breeds are in DogLife?

DogLife is a spinoff game by the creators of BitLife, but now players are assuming the role of a dog, not a person. It features many of the same concepts as BitLife, with players managing their dog’s various stats and attempting to make their way through to getting adopted and living life with their forever human. But, with so many dog breeds in the real world, how many dog breeds can we expect to see in DogLife?
PETS
spring.org.uk

This Simple Exercise Triples Weight Loss

Around one-third of people over 65 are overweight or obese. Bursts of short, high-intensity exercise can triple weight loss, research finds. Known as ‘interval training’, or HIIT, the exercise can burn off more calories in a shorter period of time. The exercises involved do not require any special equipment and...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Pets
Victoria Advocate

Shana Bohac: Common dog breeds with health issues

Every dog breed has its issues, but cocker spaniels, English bulldogs, Labrador retrievers and Yorkshire terriers seem to have more health concerns than other breeds. This factor makes them more expensive and higher maintenance. As much as I love smushed-face dogs, they have some serious health issues that you as a pet owner need to be aware of. The genetic trait of flat little faces is known as brachycephalic. English bulldogs are the breed that seem to have to most issues.
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 most affectionate dog breeds for emotional support

Anyone who has adopted a dog will know that your four-legged friends can make loyal and trustworthy companions – perfect for company and emotional support. When it comes to affectionate dog breeds, we don't just mean puppy dog eyes. ESAs or 'Emotional Support Animals' are highly intelligent dogs that can be trained to handle unique mental health situations, helping their owners to manage symptoms of anxiety, depression and panic attacks.
PETS
healthcanal.com

Sudden Weight Loss: Is It Related To Diabetes?

The major health challenges prevalent in our society today include diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. It often happens that those with one of these conditions also have one or both of the others. Because diabetes is a disruption in the metabolism of sugar and fat, these people are often overweight or even obese. Although CBD for weight loss might be helpful, their obesity is a challenge to their cardiovascular system resulting in related complications such as high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).
WEIGHT LOSS
CatTime

National Pet Obesity Awareness Day: Feline Obesity Is The Cat Parent’s Fault, Not The Cat’s

October 9th is National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, but I get angry when someone shows me a picture of an obviously obese cat at any time of year. It's because the root cause of the problem is the cat's human, and feline obesity says more about that cat parent than the cat. The post National Pet Obesity Awareness Day: Feline Obesity Is The Cat Parent’s Fault, Not The Cat’s appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals 100 lbs. Weight Loss Was Due To Anxiety: ‘I Would Just Feel Better’ After Working Out

Adele has stunned on the cover of ‘Vogue’ after five years out of the spotlight. The singer also opened up about her dramatic weight loss in a candid interview. Adele fans are rejoicing because the British beauty finally has new music on the horizon! The 33-year-old chart topper made a triumphant return to the limelight when she revealed on October 7 that she’s the cover star of Vogue‘s November issues. Adele looked drop dead gorgeous on both the British and American magazines, after five years away from the spotlight. She also got candid when speaking to the outlet about her 100 pound weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
pethelpful.com

Types of Pomeranians: Dog Breed Information

I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. The Pomeranian is a fluffy little dog from the toy category, and the breed originates from the Pomerania region in northwest Poland and northwest Germany. It's a spitz-type dog descended from the powerful, wolfish spitz-type dogs of the Arctic, and the breed inherited agility, determination and willpower from its ancestors. The Pomeranian is also called "the little dog who thinks he can" by some.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
594K+
Followers
63K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy