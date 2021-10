What a great waste of time all that chicanery turned out to be. Justin Fields will make his second NFL regular-season start on Sunday against the Lions, as Andy Dalton gets the downgrade to “doubtful” to play. After practicing with limitations throughout the week, Saturday came around and Dalton’s knee clearly isn’t ready to give it a full go. Whatever progress he made to go from not practicing in the previous week to doing so on a limited basis a week later is nice and all. It’s always good to see the arrow pointing up after a player is dealing with an injury. But it is probably more important for Dalton to take as much recovery time as possible.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO