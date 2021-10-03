MUPD reports lower crime rates for 2020 during pandemic school year
Violent crime rates decreased on MU’s campus in 2020, but there were fewer students on campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The University of Missouri Police Department’s annual fire and safety security report, released last week, shows a lower rate of violent crime for 2020. Campus police saw a decrease in aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft, drug arrests, domestic violence and stalking. Drug law arrests decreased while liquor law arrests increased.www.columbiamissourian.com
