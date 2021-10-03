CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Man accused of punching Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant was hearing voices, prosecutors say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Manolo Morales
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42x1yt_0cFfXXuN00

HONOLULU ( KHON2 ) – Prosecutors said the man accused of punching a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant had been hearing voices weeks prior to the incident.

Steven Sloan Jr., 32, was back in federal court on Thursday for a detention hearing where a judge ruled that he posed a significant risk to himself or others, and must remain in custody.

Prosecutors told the judge that Sloan had been hearing voices for at least two weeks and questioned whether he had the mental competency to proceed with the hearing. The defense argued that Sloan is competent, and the judge agreed.

Sloan is accused of punching a male flight attendant , unprovoked, on a flight to Hilo on Thursday, Sept. 23. The plane returned to Honolulu where Sloan was arrested.

Flight attendant promises to ‘be annoying’ about mask requirement in viral video

Legal experts said prosecutors tend to come down hard on unruly passengers who act violently.

“Usually when there’s a physical assault, they’re not very lenient in dropping charges to a lesser degree,” said Ali Silvert, a retired federal public defender. “Right now, it’s a felony and in this type of case it’s unusual for a prosecutor to drop it down to a misdemeanor.”

Silvert has represented about 30 people for similar incidents. A felony charge in cases such as this could mean up to 20 years in prison.

“Given that there may be mental issues involved in what happened, if that is true and can be proven, then the government might be more sympathetic and allow Mr. Sloan to plead to a misdemeanor,” said Silvert.

In addition to the voices, prosecutors also told the judge that Sloan has a history of drug abuse, which could also be a factor.

“If you have drug use or alcohol use that has affected your mental state of mind long-term, that is an issue,” Silvert added.

In addition to assault, Sloan is also charged with interference with a flight crew — a misdemeanor — that carries a one-year sentence. Sloan is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Oct. 11.

Passenger on JetBlue flight tried to storm cockpit, choke flight attendant with necktie, FBI says

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in September that reports of unruly passengers were still coming in at twice the rate they were reported at the end of 2020. Since January 2021, the agency has received reports of at least 4,498 such incidents , the majority of which involve passengers refusing to comply with mask mandates.

The FAA has also proposed over $1,100,000 in civil penalties (collectively) against some of those disruptive passengers since enacting a zero-tolerance policy aimed at curbing bad behavior on commercial flights.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Man stabs Apple store security guard over mask dispute in Manhattan: NYPD

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man stabbed a security guard outside a Manhattan Apple store on Friday during a dispute over wearing a mask, police said Saturday. Officers were called to the Apple store at Ninth Avenue and West 14th Street around 6 p.m. Investigators said the security guard asked the suspect to wear a mask […]
CHELSEA, MA
WDTN

Dayton man given life sentence for 2019 murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to life in prison on Friday, October 8, for the murder of Heather Jones the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Wenz Court in the Stillwater Park Apartments. According...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
Local
Hawaii Government
WDTN

Dayton Police release report on incident involving paraplegic man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a physical incident involving Dayton Police and a Dayton man, the police department is providing a community incident report and more details in an effort to shed light on the widely-shared video. The incident happened September 30 around 12:30 p.m. on the 1900 Block of...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian Airlines#Flight Attendants#Fbi
WDTN

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond. Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police accuse Simpkins […]
ARLINGTON, TX
WDTN

Police: Officers shoot man suspected of firing shots at Troy business

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot by officers in Troy after he allegedly fired shots at a business Thursday. Troy Police Department Chief Shawn McKinney told 2 NEWS officers were called to a welding business on Kings Chapel North Drive around 9:15 p.m. on a report of shots being fired. The 911 caller […]
TROY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

988
Followers
425
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy