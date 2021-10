Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of the popular mobile battle royale, has now been released for Android and iOS devices on the Google Play Store and App Store. Along with the game's launch, Garena also revealed what new visual improvements are there in the new game, which include new animation sets for characters, special animations for consumables, and new weapon effects. The new maps in Free Fire Max also include enhancements such as "effects across water bodies, safezones, and even with natural surroundings." The game weighs in at just under 1GB on the Google Play Store for Android devices.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO