CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

All The Memorable Fashion Moments From ‘Mean Girls’

thezoereport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMean Girls, which came out in 2004, is a treasure trove of fabulous outfits emblematic of early aughts style. From Juicy Couture tracksuits to a sanctioned color palette, here are all the memorable fashion moments from Mean Girls.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Obsessed With Jennifer Lopez's Jaw-Dropping White Georges Hobeika Couture Gown From The Venice Film Festival? Get Her Loved Look For Less!

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines last week when they arrived on the red carpet of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The 7 Types of Dresses Every Fashion Girl Owns

I have to admit that I’m still getting used to the idea of getting dressed again. Being a freelancer who works from my home office, I’m always inclined to reach for my sweats, and when I do leave the house, I’m drawn to pieces with easy wearability. That said, I’ve been shopping for nothing but dresses as of late. There’s just something about throwing on a cute dress that makes you feel totally put-together with minimal effort.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Someone Get Cardi B a Sword, Because Her Vintage Mugler Dress Is Made For a Fashion Battle

Strap on your heels and touch up your lip gloss because Cardi B came ready to battle at Paris Fashion Week this year. After turning heads in a feathery red dress from the 1995 Mugler fall couture collection, Cardi executed another showstopping entrace outside her hotel in France, and the corset on her most recent gown basically doubles as a suit of armor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juicy Couture
thezoereport.com

Even Jennifer Lopez Owns Sweatsuits — Here Are Her Favorites

Jennifer Lopez loves her sweatsuits. When she’s not on the red carpet, the star readily reverts back into this comfy matching attire. (This year alone, the celeb was spotted in her usual sweatshirt and joggers combo over a dozen times.) Lopez’s monochromatic sweatsuits make up the majority of her off-duty wardrobe — so much so that she even wore them all throughout the holiday season in 2020. Thus, if you were feeling guilty about not revamping your wardrobe to account for re-emergence fashion, don't — even one of the most glamorous women in the world spends time in comfy sets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

An Ode to the Many Manifestations of Horse Girl Fashion

Each year, the Met Gala provides its guests with the opportunity to indulge in the eccentricities of fashion. Though many stars turned more than a few heads with their weird and wacky ensembles, few garnered more attention than Kim Petras, outfitted in head-to-toe Collina Strada. Emblazoned upon the German singer's chest was a life-like and nearly life-size horse head.
ANIMALS
Footwear News

Adele Graces the Cover of Both ‘Vogue’ & ‘British Vogue’ in Endless Couture & Sleek Heels

Adele is making fashion history today. For the first time ever, Vogue and British Vogue have the same cover star — the “Hello” singer herself. Adele appears in both publications for their November issues, giving an intimate look into her life and upcoming album. For her American cover, the singer can be seen modeling a kelly green couture gown from Maison Valentino; the floor-sweeping gown includes a dramatically puffed appeal with oversize sleeves and a blown-out skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) For the British front page, the Brit herself tapped Vivienne Westwood for a custom yellow twist on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Harper's Bazaar

The 10 best red-carpet fashion moments from the premiere of No Time To Die

After 18 months of delays and setbacks, the world premiere of No Time To Die finally took place in London tonight at the Royal Albert Hall. The film marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as James Bond. Craig was in attendance at the starry premiere, alongside co-stars including Lea...
TENNIS
Allure

All the Prettiest Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 Beauty Moments

Paris Fashion Week is in full force, and the beauty looks for its spring/summer 2022 season is delivering major hair and makeup inspiration for everyone, no matter what your aesthetic may be. For minimalists, you'll love what Victoria/Tomas sent down the runway. You're going to want to get your favorite multi-use makeup product ready. More into old Hollywood, classic glam? Scroll straight to Dior for a fun twist on your signature black liner look. If you're all about experimentation, Kenneth Ize's gilded makeup and Weinsanto's hot pink menagerie of looks are sure to thrill you just as they wowed us. And that's just a quick PFW beauty preview. Tons of gorgeousness is ahead.
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

All the Best Front Row Style from Paris Fashion Week

The Paris collections are fashion’s main event, and there has been plenty of style on display at the spring/summer 2022 shows currently underway. As celebrities from across the globe fly in to experience the latest from Dior, Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Givenchy, they’re bringing their A-game and suitcases filled with designer goodies. After several seasons of virtual events and live-streamed runways, PFW’s calendar of in-person events has led to a front-row renaissance and plenty of high drama ensembles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
imdb.com

All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 7

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Things are really starting to heat up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. After last week's cliffhanger, the cast wasted zero time getting into the drama. Plus, this episode was a lot longer than usual, so there was just so much to unpack with these burgeoning relationships. And, of course, there is a lot of fashionable beach attire. We can't wait to see who finds lasting love this season, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. Bip is the perfect show to watch for vacation style...
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

When Will People Stop Comparing Kate And Meghan’s Fashion Moments?

For many people, flicking through pictures of the Duchess of Cambridge’s latest outfit is a pleasant lunchtime guilty pleasure. And, yesterday, at the No Time To Die royal premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Kate absolutely smashed it out of the park (to use a fashion term). The 39-year-old opted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
country1037fm.com

The 5 Most Quotable Mean Girls Moments For Mean Girls Day

It’s October 3rd aka a national holiday-Mean Girls Day! It’s one of the most beloved, and quotable films of all time. The movie was released on April 4th 2004 and is still a cultural phenomenon to this day.
MOVIES
koreaproductpost.com

Fashion Inspiration From Fashion-Forward K-Dramas

Korean culture has made its way into everyday life. Whether it is their beauty trends the pop culture, drama series, or fashion, they have something to offer in all avenues. The latest from the Korean world is their K-drama series, which stands out for its direction and its fashion-forward style statements. Here are a few K-dramas that you could watch to get all the fashion inspiration to look as fashionable as your favorite idol!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BET

The 10 Best And Most Memorable Rap City Moments

This year’s 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards will singlehandedly showcase how iconic Black Star Power is, as Rap City ‘21 marks a special revival of a cultural staple. Known as one of the longest-running hip hop shows in the business, Rap City ‘21 will pay homage to the video mixshow, its colorful mix of hosts (see: Big Lez, Joe Clair, and Big Tigger), and celebrate BET’s commitment as ambassadors of authentic rap and emceeing.
MUSIC
ocmomblog.com

Fashion Secrets We All Need

If you follow the brilliant tricks of the trade we’re about to talk about, you’ll look as if you’re able to afford a professional stylist each time you step foot out your door. Don’t Try So Hard. It’s critical to locate staple pieces to create the core of your wardrobe....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TVOvermind

The Seven Best Fashion Moments in Netflix’s Halston

Roy Halston Frowick‘s love for fashion and design are best summed up in this quote: “It has everything. It’s difficult, it’s hard work, it’s harassing, it’s full of drama. I don’t quite know where I got my ambition but I have it. I go into things with an optimistic point of view and I look at it straight and try to make it the biggest and best success I can. But the thing that holds my interest always is MORE; what’s next, what’s going to be the next exciting thing.” His life and work are the subject of a new Netflix mini-series entitled Halston. It explores his rise to fame in the fashion industry in the 1970s and struggles along the way. Created by Ryan Murphy, this mini-series draws the audience into the over-the-top world of 1970s fashion. Here are the seven best fashion moments in the series.
TV & VIDEOS
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Selects Their 5 Most Memorable Songs and the Meaning Behind Them

For Glamour Magazine's latest installment of 5 Songs, 5 Stories, the publication spoke with TWICE. There, the girl group selected their five most memorable songs and the meaning behind them. Keep on reading for all the details. These are TWICE's Most Memorable Songs and the Stories Behind Them, According to...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy