Buffalo, NY

Catholic Health awaiting union response as strike continues at Mercy Hospital

 7 days ago
Catholic Health CEO Mark Sullivan updates media on contract negotiations Friday, October 1, 2021 Photo credit WBEN Photo

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - As the strike enters a third day at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, Catholic Health communicated with CWA Locals 1133 and 1168 through a mediator that it would give the union additional time to review its last proposal.

Union leadership Saturday indicated it was working on a response to deliver over the weekend but then admitted it was confused over which proposal it was actually responding to and questioned whether it had complete proposals from administration.

Catholic Health in turn, indicated an understanding of the confusion and is allowing additional time for the unions to respond accordingly.

The current negotiations determine the wages, benefits, staffing agenda and other terms and conditions for approximately 2,500 nurses and health care workers for the next few years. The hospitals indicate a firm stance on their proposals, which would add $33 million in wages and benefits to the existing contract and would invest an additional $20 million to address staffing challenges.

“CWA can contact the hospitals through the mediator to schedule our next bargaining session,” JoAnn Cavanaugh said. “Our committee will answer the union’s questions about our proposals but we think it’s important to give the union more time to carefully consider our offer.”

CWA picket lines that began early Friday outside Mercy Hospital continue.

Union leadership, members as well as some elected leaders participated in a rally of support outside Mercy late Saturday afternoon.

